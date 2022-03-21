Booze party at MBMC post mortem room: Panel formed to probe matter; police yet to arrest drunkards for attacking journalist

Taking a serious note of the incident in which a group of people including ambulance drivers and helpers, were caught on camera while boozing at the post-mortem center located in the premises of the government run-Bharat-Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Hospital in Bhayandar, the hospital authorities have formed a three-member panel comprising doctors to probe the matter.

However, the accused are yet to be arrested, raising serious question marks on the efficiency of the police. While the complainant also suspects foul play with the corpses in the morgue, it has come to light that the CCTV cameras installed in and around the post-mortem centre were also lying non-functional.

The booze party was held inside the post-mortem centre to celebrate Holi eve. After coming to know about the unusual party, Nautiyal rushed to the spot and found 8-10 people, mostly ambulance drivers drinking liquor and partying in the post-mortem room. As he started filming the illegalities, Nautiyal was abused and attacked by the irate revellers.

He managed to escape and informed the local police station about the incident. The police reached the spot but by then the accused had already fled. An offence under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and stringent Maharashtra Media persons and Media Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to property) Act has been registered at the Bhayandar police station. Senior Police Inspector- Mukutrao Patil did not respond to phone calls despite several attempts.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 06:50 PM IST