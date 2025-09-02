Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Across State Until September 6; City On Yellow Alert, Thane-Palghar-Raigad On Orange Alert

IMD issues Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Orange Alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad till September 6 | Representative Image

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warning for increase in widespread rainfall activity across the state from September 2 to 6. During the period, Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall is predicted over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and North Maharashtra.

Mumbai On Yellow Alert, Neighbouring Districts On Orange Alert

In Konkan region, Mumbai is under Yellow Alert (heavy rainfall at a few places) until September 5, while neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad are under Orange Alert (very heavy rainfall). .

Cyclonic Circulation, Low Pressure Behind Rain Surge

The state has been lashed with intense downpour since last week, and seems to be no immediate relief. The change in weather conditions is attributed to cyclo air circulation over Rajasthan and low air pressure formation over north Bay of Bengal.

Mumbai Forecast: Cloudy Skies, Moderate To Heavy Showers

As per the local weather forecast for the next 48 hours for Mumbai city and suburbs, the skies will be generally cloudy with possibility moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated parts. T maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 28°C and 24°C, respectively.

Rainfall Surplus Recorded At Santacruz, Deficit At Colaba

As of September 2 morning, the Santacruz observatory has recorded 2,512.2 mm rainfall, against 2,319 mm of average annual rainfall, taking the percentage of rainfall recorded at the observatory till Tuesday to 108.33% of its average annual. On the same day last year, the percentage of rainfall recorded at Santacruz observatory was 94%.

While the Colaba observatory has recorded 1665.8 mm rainfall, against 2,095 of average annual rainfall, taking the percentage of rainfall to 79.51% of the average annual. Overall, Mumbai city and suburbs so far have recieved 91% of its average annual rainfall.