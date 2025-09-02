Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rains Expected To Lash City Today, Konkan Put Under Yellow Alert

Mumbai Weather Forecast |

Mumbai: Mumbai and its surrounding regions woke up to light to moderate rainfall and cloudy skies on Tuesday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), spells of moderate to heavy rain are expected to lash Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar today.

The weather bureau has cautioned that certain pockets may experience intense showers during the day. Meanwhile, districts in the Konkan region, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, have been placed under a yellow alert owing to heavy rainfall forecasts.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In Mumbai, light drizzle that started at dawn is expected to intensify into heavier spells by afternoon and evening. The sky is likely to remain overcast throughout the day, keeping the maximum temperature between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are hovering around 85 percent, adding to the muggy conditions. Coastal areas may see rough sea conditions with high waves, prompting authorities to advise caution for those visiting beaches.

Neighbouring Thane and Navi Mumbai are also bracing for similar weather. The morning hours are predicted to bring scattered light showers, but rainfall intensity could rise in the latter half of the day. Average temperatures will range between 24 and 29 degrees Celsius, accompanied by winds blowing at speeds of 12–18 kmph. With the likelihood of traffic congestion and waterlogging in low-lying areas, citizens have been urged to plan their travel accordingly.

In Palghar district, the weather is expected to remain unpredictable, with isolated light showers in some areas and heavy downpour in others. Temperatures will remain moderate, between 24 and 29 degrees Celsius. The district administration has sounded an advisory for fishermen, warning them against venturing into the sea due to the possibility of strong winds coupled with rain.

Yellow Alert For Konkan

Further south along the Konkan coast, the situation is expected to be intense. Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, which have already been witnessing heavy rain over the past few days, are on high alert. A yellow alert has been issued by the IMD, and residents in hilly regions of Raigad have been particularly warned about the risk of landslides. Day temperatures in these districts are likely to settle between 24 and 28 degrees Celsius.