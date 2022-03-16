Mumbai: Woman and child injured as toy train derails in Mira Road

A 35-year-old woman and her five year old son were injured, when the bogies of a toy train at an amusement park in Mira Road tumbled after jumping the track on Monday evening. The train operator and manager of the amusement park have been booked under the relevant sections of the IPC for causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others.

According to the police the incident was reported from the Vardhaman Fantasy in Mira Road at around 6:30 pm. The woman-Swapnali Pawar along with her husband and 5-year-old son had gone to the park. Swapnali and her son boarded the last bogie of a toy train for a joy ride. In her complaint to the police Pawar stated that the toy train gathered at an unusually high speed due to which the bogies jumped off the track. While Pawar got away with minor injuries and contusions, her son suffered a fracture on his shoulder. Both were treated at a private hospital.

Based on the complaint lodged by Pawar the police registered an offence against the train driver and manager of the park. No arrests have been made so far. The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has leased out 44,800 square meter of prime property to a private contractor for establishing the theme-cum-amusement park for a period of 30 years on a Build-Operate-Transfer basis.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 11:29 PM IST