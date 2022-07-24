Mumbai: Labourer falls to death from 10th floor of under-construction high-rise | FPJ

A 46-year-old labourer died after falling from the 10th floor of a 24-story under-construction building in Malad east on Friday.

The incident happened around 5:30 pm when the deceased, identified as Manish Bhaliya, was finishing his work of fitting marbles on the window slab on the 10th floor. Soon after winding up, he said goodbye to everyone and started walking out – towards the lift. Since the lobby was slippery, he glided toward an uncovered window, and upon losing his balance, he stumbled down – to the ground.

One of Bhaliya’s co-workers and his friend, identified as Ajay Shah (40) heard the screaming voice of Bhaliya and upon checking, he found the former lying on the ground, in a pool of blood. Shah, along with other labourers, rushed to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali but he was declared dead by the hospital staff after admission.

Kurar police station who is looking into the matter has registered a case against the contractor Bharat Chotaliya and the developer JE VEE Real Estate Pvt. Ltd for negligence. “We have registered against both the contractor and developer for negligence, under section 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) but we are yet to make an arrest. Further investigations are still on as of now,” senior police inspector Satish Gadhve said of Kurar police station.

According to the police, Bhaliya had gotten married recently, and both Shah and he were working at this construction site for over two months.

