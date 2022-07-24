Navi Mumbai: PWP workers protest outside CIDCO due to inadequate water supply

Navi Mumbai: PWP workers protest outside CIDCO, put garland of shoes on water department notice board |

Despite a good rainfall, residents of Kamothe and adjoining nodes are not getting adequate water supply. The party workers of Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) staged a protest outside the CIDCO office in Kamothe and put a garland of shoes on CIDCO’s water department notice board.

In the last three weeks, the catchment areas of most of the dams received good rainfall and almost all agencies have restored the water supply. However, there is no change in areas that fall under the CIDCO jurisdiction. In the Kamothe and Kharghar areas, water is supplied by CIDCO from Hetawane dam.

Although CIDCO claims that the water supply has been improved, citizens are facing a water crisis. Finally, the PWP Kamothe City President Amol Shitole along with former corporators Shankar Mhatre, Sakharam Patil visited the CIDCO office at Sector 6 in Kamothe and raised questions on poor water supply. As senior officials were not present, they put up a garland of shoes on the CIDCO board outside the office.

“While there is good rain everywhere, the citizens have to bear water shortage in Kamothe”, said city president Amol Shitole. He further said PWP will stage a strong protest if the water is not restored at the earliest.