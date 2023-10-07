Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Police's Bharosa Cell Settles 1,111 Cases In 2 Years | FPJ

Mira Bhayandar: From society matters and trivial tiffs to marital discord and even financial disputes, the Bharosa (Trust) Cell attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police has amicably resolved 1,111 cases since its inception on October 1, 2021. It translates into a success rate hovering above 61% as a total of 1,841 matters landed between October 2021 and September 2023. On an average, the cell receives 75-80 cases every month.

Apart from resolving disputes, the cell has also gone the extra mile to successfully rescue four victims of domestic violence and exploitation from Africa, Dubai and Kuwait. Interestingly, it’s not that only women approach the cell for help, the complainants were men in nearly 20% cases, officials said. The multi-nodal unit comprises a 20-member panel, including legal advisors, counsellors, NGO members, women cops, doctors and even psychologists, who voluntarily offer their services under one roof.



Speaking at an event organised to mark the second anniversary of the cell, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Avinash Ambure appreciated the efforts of the police personnel and panel members for their selfless contribution. “It has been observed that more than 75% of the total complaints are related to marital disputes while 10% are about injustice to senior citizens. The remaining cases are a mixed bag of society matters, financial dealings and matters related to children. Our counsellors have saved several marriages which had reached the court of law for divorce,” said Assistant Police Inspector Tejashri Shinde who heads the cell. This shows that litigations, which are usually followed by a long-drawn court battle, can be avoided through counselling and gentle advice, she added.

The cell operates between 10am to 7pm on weekdays from the first floor of the police station in Bhayandar West. People in distress can visit the cell or call dial 112 for any kind of assistance.

POINTERS :

1,841

Total cases recorded

61%

Success rate

20

Strength of panel

75%

Complaints related to marital discord

10%

Matters of injustice to senior citizens

10am to 7pm

Cell timings

112

Helpline number

