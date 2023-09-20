 Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Nab Trio From Rajasthan For Staging Heist To Pocket Employers Money
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Nab Trio From Rajasthan For Staging Heist To Pocket Employers Money

The arrests were executed by the MBVV police with the help of their local counterparts in Pali, Rajasthan.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
The 3 accused in police custody | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: The crime detection unit of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have arrested three people including the employee of Navi Mumbai-based edible oil trading company on charges of staging his own robbery claiming to have been looted of ₹3 lakh on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Vasai.

According to the police, they received a complaint from Mahendra Devram Gujjar (35) who worked as a collection agent for the company which supplied edible oil to traders in the Vasai-Virar area. In his complaint Gujjar stated that four unidentified men on two bikes intercepted him on the highway and fled after snatching his bag containing ₹3 lakh at around 3 pm on September 9.

Cops find loopholes in complainant's story

During investigations, the police found several inconsistencies in his statements regarding the sequence of events that took place on the day of crime. A day later, Gujjar’s phone became unreachable and he mysteriously disappeared, indicating his involvement in the crime. Based on technical surveillance, the police learnt that Gujjar was holed up in Pali village (Rajasthan). A team immediately left for Pali and arrested Gujjar and his two accomplices identified as- Ramlal Devaram Gujjar (28) and Shaitanram Devaram Gujjar (38)-residents of Dombivali and Navi Mumbai respectively.

Accused confesses to staging heist

The arrests were executed by the MBVV police with the help of their local counterparts in Pali, Rajasthan. Devram Gujjar confessed to have staged the robbery with the help of his friends to pocket his employer’s money. The police also recovered the stolen booty from their possession. An offence under section 392 of the IPC has been registered against the trio who have been remanded to custody.

