Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops bust inter state gang of thieves; 2 Rajasthan-based men held

With the arrest of two persons, the crime detection unit attached to the Navghar police on Friday claimed to have busted an interstate gang of thieves involved in a spate of house break-in incidents. According to the police, a theft was reported from a locked flat in the Indralok area of Bhayandar (east). The miscreants had broken into the flat and decamped with gold and silver ornaments worth more than Rs. 5.50 lakh.

The police team examined CCTV images and collated the intelligence input which led to the arrest of Bharatkumar Motiram Kumawat (33) and Chelaram Modaram Dewasi (24)- both natives of Pali district in Rajasthan. Further investigations led to the arrest of Chandansing Bhawarsing Rajput (36)-a native of Rajasmand district in Rajasthan.

The police recovered stolen booty worth more than Rs. 4 lakh from the possession of the arrested trio. However, their fourth accomplice is still absconding. The prime accused and kingpin of the gang turned out to be Bharatkumar who has confessed to his involvement in around 22 house break-ins committed by him in the various districts of Maharashtra, Hyderabad and Karnataka.

It also came to light that Bharatkumar had been evading several non-bailable warrants issued against him by the court in both the states. While the trio have been remanded to custody a hunt was on to nab their absconding accomplice, police said.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 07:06 PM IST