Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Cyber Cop Bags FICCI Award For Best-Performing Officer

Mira-Bhayandar: In a proud moment for the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police, one of its officers - Senior Police Inspector - Sujitkumar Gunjkar who leads the cyber cell bagged the best-performing officer award in the 9th edition of MASCRADE (movement against smuggled and counterfeit trade)-2023.

Supreme Court judge, Justice V. Viswanathan handed over award in the form of a memento and a certificate to Gunjkar in the presence of union minister for information & broadcasting and youth affairs & sports Anurag Thakur and other prominent dignitaries at a glittering two-day international function held under the aegis of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) at Hotel ITC Maurya in New Delhi on September 28 and 29.

Solving cyber-crimes

Gunjkar bagged the award for his feat mainly the recovery of ₹36 lakh (39,596 USDT) from the e-wallet of a Chinese national in a case of crypto currency fraud which was cracked by the cyber cell in June this year after extensive investigations which lasted for over 13 months. This apart from successfully cracking other cases and launching awareness campaigns to inform citizens about the dos and don'ts to contain the growing number of offences related to cyber-crime.

DGPs across the country nominated their officers for FICCI awards

Director Generals of Police (DGP) of states from across the country had nominated their officers for the FICCI-sponsored Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying Economy (CASCADE) awards in 2023. MBVV chief- Madhukar Pandey who also played an instrumental role by helping the cyber cops in coordinating with international agencies congratulated Gunjkar and his team for their hard work and success.

Notably, the recovery in the crypto-currency case had also attracted the attention of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), following which the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) asked the cyber cops attached to the MBVV to give an online presentation about the process and efforts behind the success in the first-of-its-kind recovery to their counterparts across the country. The presentation was held by the MBVV cyber cell in June this year.

Justice V. Viswanathan Handed Over the Award to Senior Police Inspector-Sujitkumar Gunjkar | FPJ

