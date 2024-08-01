Mira Bhayandar: Cops Out To Nab Accused Attacked By Hot Water, Locked Inside Flat

The cops recuperating at the hospital |

In a shocking incident, six personnel including an assistant police inspector attached to the Bhayandar police station sustained severe burn injuries after the accused whom they had gone to arrest threw boiling water on them.

The brazen attack was reported on Tuesday from flat number 204 in the B-wing of Walchand Plaza building located in the Geeta Nagar area of Bhayandar (west). The police team had gone to arrest members of the Choubey family who had brutally attacked a 39-year-old woman with a bat, gas cylinder and cooker on Monday afternoon when she and her kin along with the flat owner had gone to see the flat for rental accommodation.

The accused even tried to hold the visitor’s captive by locking them inside the flat. They were rescued only after the arrival of the police team. After registering an offence against four members of the Choubey family, the police team went to the second floor apartment to conduct a spot panchnama and arrest the accused on Tuesday.

“Our team knocked on the doors but the occupants were reluctant to come out, despite requests. When the team tried to break open the door, the accused suddenly appeared and threw boiling water on them due to which one of our officers and five constables sustained severe burn injuries. While three assailants have been arrested, the process was on to register an FIR against them for attacking the police team. ” said DCP-Prakash Gaikwad.

The injured police personnel have been admitted to the Bharat Ratna Bhimsen Joshi Civil (Tembha) Hospital in Bhayandar.