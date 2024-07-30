Mumbai: Western Railway Local Services Disrupted Due To Technical Snag Between Mira Road-Bhayandar; Several Trains Cancelled, Delayed

Mumbai: Western Railway Local Services Disrupted Due To Technical Snag Between Mira Road-Bhayandar |

Mumbai: A technical snag that occurred between the Mira Road and Bhayandar stations of the Western Railway suburban local network led to disruption in services of the local train services on Tuesday. The glitch, reported as a point failure occurred around 6 am in the morning on the rail line towards Churchgate, causing major inconvenience to office-goers in the early hours.

Several Trains Cancelled, Delayed

Several trains were reportedly cancelled and delayed in the morning, including AC local trains. Commuters at the Bhayandar station reported that no trains departed from the station on the fast line in the last 40 minutes. There have been announcements of trains being delayed, however, the exact time of delay isn't being mentioned by the authorities.

Everyday is a new struggle😣Western line trains are running late by nearly 45 mins due to point failure between #MiraRoad and Bhayandar. A few AC locals from Virar got cancelled. Announcements are being made at #Bhayandar station about train delays #mumbailocaltrain @WesternRly pic.twitter.com/lfTnezMM9a — Ria Sharma (@RiaSharma1125) July 30, 2024

Western Railway Responds

Local media reports suggested that trains are running late by 20-30 minutes on the western line. The Western Railway through their official X handle responded to commuters reporting delays. "Point No. 104/103 on Up slow line & Dn fast line at Bhayandar station was failed in the morning. The technical issue was resolved at 6.30 hrs. Trains over that perticular section are running late by 10-15 minutes late," posted the Western Railway in their response.

Point No. 104/103 on Up slow line & Dn fast line at Bhayandar station was failed in the morning.



The technical issue was resolved at 6.30 hrs. Trains over that perticular section are running late by 10-15 minutes late. — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 30, 2024

Howrah-Mumbai Express Derails In Jharkhand

Meanwhile, at least 18 coaches of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district early on Tuesday, officials informed PTI.

The accident occurred at 3.45 AM near Barabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur, under the Chakradharpur Division of South Eastern Railway, they said.

SER spokesperson Om Prakash Charan said that there was another derailment of a goods train nearby, but it was not yet clear whether the two accidents occurred concurrently.

Of these, 16 were passenger coaches, one power car and one pantry car, he said. Charan said that injuries to some passengers were reported. The rescue operation is on at the accident site.