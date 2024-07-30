 Mumbai-Bound Howrah Express Derails Near Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, 6 Injured; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMumbai-Bound Howrah Express Derails Near Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, 6 Injured; Visuals Surface

Mumbai-Bound Howrah Express Derails Near Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, 6 Injured; Visuals Surface

SER spokesperson Om Prakash Charan said that there was another derailment of a goods train nearby, but it was not yet clear whether the two accidents occurred concurrently.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 07:54 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai-Bound Howrah Express Derails Near Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, 6 Injured; Visuals Surface |

Ranchi: Six people were injured as at least 18 coaches of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district early on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident occurred at 3.45 AM near Barabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur, under the Chakradharpur Division of South Eastern Railway, they said.

SER spokesperson Om Prakash Charan said that there was another derailment of a goods train nearby, but it was not yet clear whether the two accidents occurred concurrently.

"At least 18 coaches of the 22-coach 12810 Howrah-Mumbai Mail via Nagpur derailed near Barabamboo station in SER's Chakradharpur division at 3.45 AM," he said.

Of these, 16 were passenger coaches, one power car and one pantry car, he said.

Charan said that injuries to some passengers were reported.

"Six passengers were injured in the accident and provided medical aid in Barabamboo. They are now being taken to Chakradharpur for better treatment," another senior SER official said.

The rescue operation is on, he said.

Details On Train Accident

The train accident was reported from Potobeda in the Kharsawan block of Seraikela-Kharsawan district, a local administration official said.

"The Mumbai-Howrah Mail and a freight train were involved in the accident. The assessment of injured people is underway," he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai-Bound Howrah Express Derails Near Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, 6 Injured; Visuals Surface

Mumbai-Bound Howrah Express Derails Near Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, 6 Injured; Visuals Surface

Punjab: Former Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh Charged In Molestation Case, Court Rejects Plea...

Punjab: Former Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh Charged In Molestation Case, Court Rejects Plea...

Chhattisgarh: 150 Mini Steel Plants Shut Down Indefinitely Over Rising Electricity Costs; 2 Lakh...

Chhattisgarh: 150 Mini Steel Plants Shut Down Indefinitely Over Rising Electricity Costs; 2 Lakh...

West Bengal: Minister Manas Bhunia Raises Special Notice Over CM Mamata Banerjee's Niti Aayog...

West Bengal: Minister Manas Bhunia Raises Special Notice Over CM Mamata Banerjee's Niti Aayog...

Editorial: Is India’s Federal Structure In Jeopardy?

Editorial: Is India’s Federal Structure In Jeopardy?