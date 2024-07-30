Mira Bhayandar: Minor Girl Who Eloped With Boyfriend From UP Dies By Suicide; BF Booked On Charges Of Rape, Kidnapping & Abetment

Mira Bhayandar, July 30: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl who was lured to elope by her boyfriend from Uttar Pradesh allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself inside a tenement in the Penkarpada area of Kashimira.

Two people including the 20-year-old boyfriend and his accomplice aged 22 (all names withheld to protect the identity of the girl and ensure that investigation process is not hampered) have been booked under sections 137 (2) (kidnapping), 87 (abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 96 (procuration of child), 64 (1) (rape),108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, (BNS)-2023.

This apart from slapping relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. According to the police the 17-year-old girl stayed in Shivrajpur village (Dharmdaspur, Newada) near Phulpur town of Azamgarh district in Uttar Pradesh. Both were known to each other since 2013.

She was lured to Mumbai under the false promise of marriage by the accused who sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions at the tenement in the Penkarpada area of Kashimira. Unable to bear the trauma of being mentally and physically harassed, the girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself to the ceiling of the tenement.

The matter came to light on Sunday when the landlady of the tenement informed the police about the body. Meanwhile the girl’s parents also came searching for their daughter to Mumbai.

“The girl’s parents registered a complaint following which the main culprit was arrested and booked under the relevant sections of the BNS and POCSO Act on 28, July. A detailed probe was underway.” said a police official who is privy to the investigations.