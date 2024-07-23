Gujarat: IAS Officer's Wife Who Eloped With Gangster Dies By Suicide After Consuming Poison In Front Of Husband's Home

Suriya, the wife of a Gujarat cadre IAS officer, died by suicide on Sunday at the Gandhinagar Civil Hospital. According to reports, after separating from her husband in 2023, she went to live with her alleged gangster boyfriend.

On Saturday, she returned to her husband's home in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and consumed poison in a garden across the road from the official residence of her husband, Ranjeeth Kumar J, who is currently the Secretary of the Gujarat Electricity Regulation Commission (GERC).

According to reports, Ranjeeth Kumar had instructed the domestic staff not to allow his wife inside house, who is involved in a child abduction case, into the house.

Suriya may have gone to her husband's home to avoid arrest by the Tamil Nadu police in connection with the kidnapping of a 14-year-old boy in Madurai. According to an Indian Express report, she left behind a letter in Tamil addressed to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, describing her "ordeal and anguish" over being "falsely accused" in two cases in the state.

In her letter, Suriya claimed that a person named 'Raja' had trapped her, leading to her involvement in two criminal cases. One case pertained to loan recovery from a woman, and the other involved kidnapping.

The police are investigating whether she brought poison with her when she arrived. Her body is being held in a mortuary in Gandhinagar, awaiting her family's to take her body, as her husband has refused to claim it.

Hitesh Gupta, the advocate for Ranjeeth Kumar, stated that the couple had separated in 2023 and were in the process of divorcing. "Ranjeet Kumar had gone out to finalise his divorce petition with Suriya on Saturday. Upset at not being allowed into the house, she ingested poison and called 108 (an ambulance helpline number)," the police reported.