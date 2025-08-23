Caught On Camera: Cab Driver Brutally Thrashed By Lawyer & His Companions After He Refused To Carry 5 Passengers In Delhi

Dashcam Screengrab | X/@TheArunX

Delhi: A cab driver was reportedly thrashed by a lawyer and his companions after an altercation over the number of passengers escalated into violence. The dispute began when the lawyer attempted to board the cab with five passengers in a vehicle clearly marked for four. The entire incident was caught on the cab’s dash camera and has since gone viral on social media.

The footage shows the group entering the vehicle. When four people, including a woman, sat in the back seat, the driver objected, pointing out the seating capacity. In response, the lawyer can be heard saying, “Please bhaisaheb, aaj request kar raha hoon,” which roughly translates to, “Please, brother, I’m requesting you today.”

The cab driver then threatens to cancel the ride, reaching for his phone mounted on the dashboard, saying that the vehicle is only meant for four people.

One of the men in the back responds, saying that only four passengers will ride, and that two will get down ahead. However, the cab driver stands his ground. The lawyer receives a call and, seemingly in a hurry, exits the vehicle. Another man then moves to sit in the front passenger seat, where the lawyer had been.

That man then sarcastically remarks, “Ho gaya bhai tasalli? Ek minute ka sabar nahi ho raha tumse,” meaning, “Are you satisfied now? You can't even wait for one minute.”

The cab driver responds firmly: "Aap judge saheb ko vakalat sikhaiye, mujhe mat sikhaiye," which translates to: "Teach the law to the judge, not to me."

At this point, the man replies aggressively, “Chalo bakch**i mat karo,” a derogatory remark that instantly triggers the cab driver, who demands he leave the vehicle, saying, “Nikal bahar” (“Get out”).

The video then shows, the enraged man grabbing the cab driver by the collar and verbally abusing him. The video then shows, he, along with the lawyer, then slap and physically assault the driver, while the woman is still seated behind.

The incident reportedly took place on 22 August (Friday) in Delhi’s Dwarka. The video has since gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), garnering over 50.2K views. As of now, there are no reports of any police action or official complaint in regards to the matter.