 Mira-Bhayandar: Amid locals protesting against burial ground proposal in Kashimira, police seek relocation citing law and order issues
The civic administration went on to seek police protection to ensure that the construction work of the burial ground does not face any hurdles.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 06:31 PM IST
After a strong opposition by local residents, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have also asked the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to consider the shifting of the burial ground (cemetery) which is proposed to be constructed on a reserved plot in the Penkarpada area of Kashimira.

Police held meeting with locals

Claiming that the burial ground has been proposed in the residential area even when there is hardly any minority population living in the vicinity, a delegation representing local residents met municipal commissioner Dilip Dhole to register their opposition. However, the civic administration went on to seek police protection to ensure that the construction work of the burial ground does not face any hurdles. In response, the police held a meeting with residents and, not ruling out chances of a law and order issue, wrote a letter to the civic administration to consider the relocation of the proposed burial ground elsewhere. All eyes are now on the municipal commissioner’s decision.

Three more burial ground reservations proposed

The MBMC had proposed burial ground reservations at three more plots in Uttan, Navghar and Kashigaon. However, a final nod from the state urban development department is still pending, officials said. “Although there is an urgent need for burial grounds, the facility coming up amidst a residential locality is not justified. To avoid such controversies, I am following up on the issue to ensure that land parcels which are away from residential localities are incorporated and tagged as burial ground reservations in the new development plan.” said legislator- Pratap Sarnaik. The demand for more space in the twin-city for burying their dead is gaining momentum amongst the members of the Muslim community which is facing an acute space crunch in the existing graveyards.

