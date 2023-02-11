Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC to run drama theatre in Kashimira | File

Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has decided to run its first drama theatre in Kashimira. Rs 150 crore was spent to construct the auditorium.

Named in the memory of singer Lata Mangeshkar, the auditorium was inaugurated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on October 11, 2022.

Auditorium hall

Constructed on a 5,255 sq m plot, the main auditorium hall is equipped with advanced lighting, sound systems, and other technologies.

Apart from a mini-theatre designed to accommodate 200 persons, the main auditorium has the capacity to host 1,000 persons. As per the rent structure, the MBMC will charge Rs50,000 and Rs25,000 for the big hall and mini-theatre respectively.

The usage of both halls will be limited to staging plays, rehearsals and cultural events. “Civic staff including managers, booking clerks, sanitation workers, security personnel and canteen operators will be deployed for the smooth functioning of the auditorium,” said MBMC chief Dilip Dhole.

Apart from parking bays, a cafeteria, and landscaped garden, the auditorium is equipped with a central air-conditioning system.

Read Also Mira Bhayandar: MBMC will run drama theatre on its own

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)