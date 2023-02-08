Mira Bhayandar: MBMC will run drama theatre on its own | FPJ

Mira Bhayandar: The curtains are finally down on the uncertainty and confusion prevailing on the fate of operations of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation’s (MBMC) first drama theatre (auditorium) in Kashimira as the civic administration has finally decided to run the establishment on its own instead of giving it to private players.

Named in the memory of legendary singer Bharat Ratna-Lata Mangeshkar, the auditorium which scripted history in terms of missing deadlines was finally completed and inaugurated by chief minister- Eknath Shinde on 11, October last year.

Auditorium hall features

It took more than four months for the civic administration to take the decision of running the auditorium on the virtue of its own mechanism after scrapping the idea of appointing a private agency for the purpose. Constructed on a 5,255 sq mtr plot, the main auditorium hall is equipped with advanced lighting and sound systems, along with other technologies needed for theatre and cultural performances.

Apart from a mini-theatre designed to accommodate 200 persons, the main auditorium has a capacity to host 1,000 persons. As per the rent structure, the MBMC will charge Rs. 50,000 and Rs.25,000 for the big hall and mini-theatre respectively. While functions like wedding ceremonies and birthday parties will not be allowed, the usage of both the halls will be limited to staging plays, rehearsals and cultural events. “Civic staffers including managers, booking clerks, sanitation workers, security personnel and canteen operators will be deployed for the smooth functioning of the auditorium,” said MBMC chief- Dilip Dhole.

Apart from a parking bays, a cafeteria, landscaped garden, the auditorium is equipped with a central air-conditioning system. Funds amounting Rs 150 crore have been spent to construct the auditorium. However, the civic body did not have to spend a single penny as the project has come up on an amenity space in exchange for Transfer Development Rights (TDR). Moreover, all suggestions given by noted stage artists have been incorporated, officials said.