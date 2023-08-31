Maharashtra: ACB Sees 14% Rise In Corruption Cases Till August 2023

ACB Sees 14% Rise in Corruption Cases till August 2023 | Representative Image

Mira-Bhayandar: The State Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has witnessed a significant 14 percent rise in the number of corruption cases registered in the first eight months of 2023 as compared to the corresponding period in 2022.

A cursory glance at the statistical records between January 1 to August 28, 2023 uploaded on ACB’s official website reveals that a total 573 cases have so far been registered as compared to 495 cases in the corresponding period in 2022.

The various kinds of corruption cases

This year the 573 cases include-564 traps, 7 disproportionate asset (DA) cases and two other graft related offences. The number of tainted persons caught in connection with trap cases in 2023 has gone up by 94 (from 695 to 789). However, as a routine pattern which is noticed almost every year, corrupt personnel from the revenue and police wings seemed to be engaged in a tough battle to clinch the top two slots.

Presently the revenue-land records wing is on the top with 150 traps and their counterparts in the police department are not far behind with their indulgence in 103 bribe cases. 57 traps were reported against panchayat samithi members, followed by 28 each related to the municipal corporations and state electricity distribution company.

23 zilla parishad and even 26 staffers attached to the education wing are amongst others who landed into the ACB so far. This apart from elected representatives and middlemen who have been booked for graft by the ACB. The tainted government employees include 35 class I officers, 96 class II officials, 426 and 31 44 class III and IV staffers respectively.

ACB seizes unaccounted wealth worth ₹37 crore

The ACB has also blown the lid off seven disproportionate assets cases and seized unaccounted wealth amounting more than ₹37 crore from 14 people.

Among the eight zonal divisions, Nashik executed the highest number of traps (113) this year, followed by 100 and 98 by Pune and Aurangabad. While the Thane and Nagpur divisions registered 67 and 58 cases respectively, Mumbai reported just 28 cases. Notably, only 19 people involved in 14 cases have been convicted till August, 2023. In an attempt to give easy access to people who intend to lodge complaints against corrupt practices, the ACB has set up a toll-free helpline number 1064 and mobile app acbmaharashtra.net.

