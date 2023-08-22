Palghar: ACB Traps ZP's Assistant Accounts Officer For Demanding ₹2000 Bribe

Palghar ZP | Web

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has apprehended an assistant accounts officer from Zilla Parishad (ZP) Palghar on charges of accepting bribes in exchange for facilitating the clearance and payment of water supply project bills.

The accused, identified as Ramesh Moule, aged 45, was captured in an ACB operation conducted on August 22. Moule, serving as an assistant accounts officer within ZP Palghar, allegedly solicited a sum of ₹2000 to expedite the clearance and processing of bills associated with the water supply initiative in the Kasatwadi-Ramnagar Grampanchayat situated in the Jawhar Taluka.

Led by DYSP of ACB Dhananjay Gawade, along with PI Shirish Chaudhari and their team, the ACB successfully executed the trap operation based on the complaint lodged by a 24-year-old individual.

