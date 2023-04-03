Palghar: ACB arrests Revenue & Forest Department official for taking bribe

Paghar: ACB traps Talati taking bribe |

Palghar unit of the Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) has trapped a Talathi of Palghar taluka with an amount of ₹10 thousand which was taken as a bribe.

Maheshkumar Kachare, 46, who is a Talathi for Alliyali had demanded ₹15 thousand for the transfer of property of a 33-year-old resident of Palghar. An installment of ₹10 thousand was given to the accused and when the ACB officer tried to catch him he tried to escape. The ACB officers chased the accused and arrested him.

DYSP Navnath Jagtap, PI Swapan Bishwas and the team successfully trapped the accused with the cash.