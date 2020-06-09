Masjid in dilapidated building has no relevance to question of public safety, says Bombay HC

Mumbai: A masjid in a dilapidated building has no relevance at all to the question of public safety, opined the Bombay High Court on Tuesday. The HC even slammed the BMC and the MHADA for not initiating any action against a dilapidated building in Bhendi Bazaar.

A bench of Justice Gautam Patel has ordered the BMC and the MHADA to file their affidavits explaining why they could not demolish the building - Haji Ismail Musafirkhana, despite it being categorised as C-1 - a dangerous structure.

Notably, the building stands next to the last known address of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, on the Pakmodia street.

To protect the building from demolition, a few tenants informed Justice Patel that the structure could not be razed as firstly it has a masjid inside and secondly it is a Wakf property.