BMC can add facilities to Mahul buildings, but it cannot be used as quarantine facility without permission, says Bombay HC

Mumbai: In some respite for the BMC, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday allowed it to make water and electricity arrangements in 11 buildings of Mahul village, which the city civic body plans to use in the future as a quarantine facility. The HC, however, ordered the civic body not to use the buildings for quarantine suspected COVID-19 patients, without its permission.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sambhaji Shinde was dealing with a plea filed by the mother of an under-trial lodged in Arthur Road jail. The woman along with an NGO, Ghar Bachao Ghar Banao Andolan, took exception to the decision of the BMC to shift COVID-19 patients from Arthur Road jail to Mahul, which has already been dubbed as the toxic hell of the city.

The petitions highlighted the orders of the HC, passed last year and also those by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that declared Mahul as being unsafe for human habitation.