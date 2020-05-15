Mahul can't be used even as quarantine centre of last resort: Bombay High Court

MUMBAI: In a setback for the BMC, the Bombay High Court on Friday ordered it not to use Mahul village, Chembur, as a quarantine centre. The site could not even be used as a last resort, the HC ruled.
A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Amjad Sayed was hearing a petition questioning whether vacant tenements in Mahul could be used by the BMC to quarantine suspected Covid-19 patients.
The BMC through its affidavit, filed in response to the petition, informed the bench that the process of quarantine facility at Mahul would be utilised only as a last resort, in the event of rise in number of Covid-19 positive cases and other quarantine facilities not being available.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)