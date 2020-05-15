Mahul can't be used even as quarantine centre of last resort: Bombay High Court

MUMBAI: In a setback for the BMC, the Bombay High Court on Friday ordered it not to use Mahul village, Chembur, as a quarantine centre. The site could not even be used as a last resort, the HC ruled.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Amjad Sayed was hearing a petition questioning whether vacant tenements in Mahul could be used by the BMC to quarantine suspected Covid-19 patients.

The BMC through its affidavit, filed in response to the petition, informed the bench that the process of quarantine facility at Mahul would be utilised only as a last resort, in the event of rise in number of Covid-19 positive cases and other quarantine facilities not being available.