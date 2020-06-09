Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC's Deputy Municipal Commissioner succumbs to COVID-19

Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Special Engineering) and Chief Engineer (Water Supply Project) of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Shirish Dixit succumbed to COVID-19. According to BMC officials, he died late on Monday night.

However, Dixit (54) was announced dead on Tuesday morning after his family members called and informed authorities about his health. He was asymptomatic and was pronounced dead when a team of officers reached his residence on Tuesday morning.

As per data by BMC, as on June 9, 2020, a total of 55 BMC employees have died due to the deadly viral infection, while more than 1700 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a career span of over 33 years, Dixit was instrumental in implementing many important water supply projects in and around Mumbai under BMC.