Major Pharmaceutical Racket Exposed: Mumbai Police's ANC Seizes ₹28 Lakh Worth of Contraband Drugs & ₹3.5 Lakh in Cash

The Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) busted a gang of Medical Representatives (MR) from pharmaceutical companies operating codeine-based cough syrup (CBCS) and other restricted prescription pharmaceutical drugs rackets. The anti-narcotics cell seized contraband drugs worth Rs. 28,27,500 and cash amounting to Rs. 3,50,000 in a special drive against the illegal sale of prescription drugs.

The ANC Azad Maidan team nabbed an accused, Umar Nadim, in possession of 100 CBCS bottles near Times of India Bridge, Kandivali, Mumbai. During interrogation, it was revealed that MR Kunjal Vishwakarma, from a pharma company, had supplied the cough syrup. Police raided his residence in Hanuman Nagar, Kandivali, and seized 4200 CBCS bottles and 900 Nitravet tablets, which were stored illegally.

375 Alprazolam tablets and abortion pills seized from 3rd accused

A third accused, Nishikant Dwivedi, was arrested in possession of 375 Alprazolam tablets and some abortion pills for supplying sedatives to drug peddlers. He led the police to accused MRs Sandeep Prajapati and Vinod Prajapati, who used bogus doctor's receipts and stamps to purchase CBCS bottles. Both were found in possession of forged rubber stamps and forged purchase orders for restricted drugs.

“CBCS is supplied on valid demand by a certified medical officer. The arrested accused, including MRs of pharmaceutical companies, made bogus demand letters of doctors and illegally kept stock in their possession to sell in the black market,” confirmed DCP, ANC Prakash Jadhav.

Last December, the ANC Azad Maidan team apprehended five accused, including a pharma MR, with 4970 CBCS bottles.

A total of 34 accused were arrested, and 1865 kgs of drugs were seized in the last two years by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police.

