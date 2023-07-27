Mumbai News: ANC Arrests 3 Foreign Nationals, Recovers Drugs Worth ₹78 lakh

2 Tanzanian, 1 Nigerian Arrested With Drugs Worth ₹78 Lakh By Mumbai Police Anti Narcotics Cell | FPJ

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two Tanzanian and one Nigerian national in two separate cases and recovered drugs worth ₹78 lakh from the three.

According to the information received from the ANC, on Wednesday, the Worli Unit detained and searched a Nigerian national Chimezie Chika Edward Amaraegbu (45) at Mahim station and recovered 200 grams of methamphetamine and 100 grams of Mephedrone (MD) drugs from him. The total value of the drugs recovered from Amaraegbu is ₹60 lakh.

Interrogation revealed that Amaraegbu would procure drugs from Nalasopara, where he lived, for selling to peddlers in Mumbai City. Amaraegbu came to India on a medical visa in 2012. Currently he is involved in the garments business.

During investigation, it has been revealed that, he has been living in India without the valid documents which is covered under the Foreigners Act 1946.

Cocaine bust case

Azad Maidan unit of ANC has arrested two Tanzanian nationals Abdalla Kombo, 43, and Bruno Ahmed Ali, 52, from a hotel in Dongri area and seized 60 grams of cocaine worth ₹18 lakh from both of them.

An ANC official said that a total of 132 people have been arrested this year in a crackdown on drug traffickers. Among the arrested accused, 15 are foreign nationals, in which 13 are from Nigeria and two are Tanzanian citizens. ANC have also seized drugs of worth ₹28.11 crore.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)