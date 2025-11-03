Swachh Survekshan 2025: Mumbai Among Top 10 Dirtiest Cities In India | Check Full List Here

Mumbai: The latest Swachh Survekshan 2024-2025 report has revealed the rankings of Indian cities based on cleanliness, with Mumbai landing on the bottom spot, ranked at 33rd position among the dirtiest cities with populations over one million. Not just this, Mumbai has also surpassed Delhi in the dirtiest cities list as the national capital is ranked at number 31.

According to the survey, Madurai topped the list and ranked at number 40, followed by Ludhiana (39), Chennai (38), Ranchi (37), Bengaluru (36), Dhanbad (35), and Faridabad (34). Srinagar ranked just above Mumbai at 32, while Delhi stood at 31.

List of Cleanliest Indian Cities

According to the report, Gujarat's Ahmedabad city ranked at number 1 in terms of cleanliness, followed by Bhopal, Lucknow, Raipur, Jabalpur, taking the top 5 spots.

Other cities including Greater Hyderabd, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, GVMC Vishakhapatnam, Agra also lies in the top spot.

How was the ranking determined?

In the tool-kit released by Swachh Survekshan 2024-2025, the rankings was determined through comprehensive parameters including visible cleanliness, solid waste management, sanitation, used water management, and mechanisation of desludging services. Assessments covered residential and commercial areas, public spaces, schools, slums, water bodies, and also tourist locations.

Mumbaikars take to social media raise complain of garbabe issue

Social media platforms are flooded with posts from Mumbaikars expressing frustration over issues like garbage accumulation, potholes, and waterlogging, even near upscale residential areas. Recently, a Malad resident complained about toilet water leaking from a building onto the street, creating a foul smell and unsanitary conditions.

@Yogeshsagar09 @deepaktawde1973 Superb work done by @mybmc n BJP team👌👍 in Babrekar nagar market for providing nice roads. Inme se kon responsible hoga agar reste pe pade pathharo and khaddo se kisika accident hota hai to 🤔.@CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/NJHhDis6hF — Sukesh Shah (@Sukesh_202002) November 2, 2025

In another instance, a Bandra resident shared pictures of potholes near the turning close to Lilavati Hospital, warning that the damaged road poses a serious risk, especially to two-wheeler riders.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Calls 'Garbage A Serious Malaise Countrywide'

Earlier on October 16, Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw too had called garbage management a serious problem, highlighting that no municipalities bodies of big cities including Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru has managed to solve it.

The Biocon Chairperson added that though cities like Indore and Surat appear to have successfully tackled the garbage problem, metropolitan hubs such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru still struggle with poor waste disposal systems.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/