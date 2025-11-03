 Mumbai News: Minister Piyush Goyal Directs SRA, BMC, MMRDA & MHADA To Fast-Track Stalled Projects; Calls For Blacklisting Of Non-Compliant Builders
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Minister Piyush Goyal Directs SRA, BMC, MMRDA & MHADA To Fast-Track Stalled Projects; Calls For Blacklisting Of Non-Compliant Builders

Mumbai News: Minister Piyush Goyal Directs SRA, BMC, MMRDA & MHADA To Fast-Track Stalled Projects; Calls For Blacklisting Of Non-Compliant Builders

Union minister and M.P. from North Mumbai Piyush Goyal has called for the speeding up of housing projects and has directed SRA, BMC, MMRDA, MHADA to resolve all issues through a common approach in his constituency. He has also favoured the blacklisting of non-compliant builders.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 09:43 PM IST
article-image
Union minister and M.P. from North Mumbai Piyush Goyal | X - @BJP4India

Mumbai: Union minister and M.P. from North Mumbai Piyush Goyal has called for the speeding up of housing projects and has directed SRA, BMC, MMRDA, MHADA to resolve all issues through a common approach in his constituency. He has also favoured the blacklisting of non-compliant builders.

Response To Complaints Over Stalled Projects

This major decision comes in response to the complaints about stalled or delayed construction projects in North Mumbai, where slum rehabilitation and affordable housing projects have been affected. The move is part of a broader strategy to hold builders accountable and expedite the completion of critical infrastructure projects in the region.

Focus On Accountability And Timely Completion

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka News: 15 Injured, Including 5 Children, After Rabid Dog Attack In Ilkal
Karnataka News: 15 Injured, Including 5 Children, After Rabid Dog Attack In Ilkal
Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes 135 Unauthorised Slum Structures On Government Land In Malad's Malvani During Joint Operation
Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes 135 Unauthorised Slum Structures On Government Land In Malad's Malvani During Joint Operation
DGCA Proposes 48-Hour Free Cancellation, Revision In Air Ticket Refund Rules
DGCA Proposes 48-Hour Free Cancellation, Revision In Air Ticket Refund Rules
Mumbai Crime: DGP Rashmi Shukla Dismisses 2 Police Officers Caught In Bribery Trap At Wadala TT Police Station
Mumbai Crime: DGP Rashmi Shukla Dismisses 2 Police Officers Caught In Bribery Trap At Wadala TT Police Station

Speaking about the initiative, Goyal emphasized the importance of coordination between multiple governmental agencies to tackle the growing challenges in the urban housing sector.

“The failure to complete projects on time or to secure OCs is causing undue hardship to residents in north Mumbai. It is essential that developers who do not fulfill their commitments are held accountable, and future contracts are awarded only to those who meet strict performance standards,” said Goyal.

Action Against Defaulting Developers

The directive covers a wide range of projects across north Mumbai, particularly those that fall under the SRA and affordable housing schemes. Developers who have failed to complete their construction or who are behind on issuing OCs for their projects will be barred from undertaking any future work in the city. This will also apply to those developers who have left tenants and slum dwellers in a state of uncertainty due to delayed rehabilitation.

Infrastructure Push And Environmental Focus

This latest action follows a Mumbai Coastal Road project, which has faced its own challenges over the years, is now moving forward rapidly with the necessary clearances in place. Similarly, work on the Madh-Versova Bridge and the Borivali–Thane tunnel is expected to begin within the next two months.

These projects will play a crucial role in decongesting key parts of the city and improving connectivity. Goyal also directed authorities to decongest traffic on the Western Express Highway by increasing the presence of traffic personnel, introducing identifiable signage for construction vehicles, and taking strict action against illegal vehicles.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Piyush Goyal Directs BMC, SRA, MMRDA, MHADA To Fast-Track Housing Projects For Slum Dwellers
article-image

Local MP Goyal also emphasized the need for a renewed focus on environmental conservation in the region and directed BMC, SRA, and the Forest Department to take immediate action against the destruction of mangroves.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: DGP Rashmi Shukla Dismisses 2 Police Officers Caught In Bribery Trap At Wadala TT...

Mumbai Crime: DGP Rashmi Shukla Dismisses 2 Police Officers Caught In Bribery Trap At Wadala TT...

Maharashtra Tragedy: 32-Year-Old Biker Killed After Truck Collision On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Near...

Maharashtra Tragedy: 32-Year-Old Biker Killed After Truck Collision On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Near...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Conducts Overnight Cleanliness Drive Outside DY Patil Stadium After India’s...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Conducts Overnight Cleanliness Drive Outside DY Patil Stadium After India’s...

Maharashtra Politics: Eyebrows Raised As NCP Leader Dilip Walse Patil Announces Tentative Local Body...

Maharashtra Politics: Eyebrows Raised As NCP Leader Dilip Walse Patil Announces Tentative Local Body...

Maharashtra News: State Transport Department Proposes Dedicated Parking Zones For Public Vehicles In...

Maharashtra News: State Transport Department Proposes Dedicated Parking Zones For Public Vehicles In...