Mumbai News: Minister Piyush Goyal Directs SRA, BMC, MMRDA & MHADA To Fast-Track Stalled Projects; Calls For Blacklisting Of Non-Compliant Builders

Mumbai: Union minister and M.P. from North Mumbai Piyush Goyal has called for the speeding up of housing projects and has directed SRA, BMC, MMRDA, MHADA to resolve all issues through a common approach in his constituency. He has also favoured the blacklisting of non-compliant builders.

Response To Complaints Over Stalled Projects

This major decision comes in response to the complaints about stalled or delayed construction projects in North Mumbai, where slum rehabilitation and affordable housing projects have been affected. The move is part of a broader strategy to hold builders accountable and expedite the completion of critical infrastructure projects in the region.

Focus On Accountability And Timely Completion

Speaking about the initiative, Goyal emphasized the importance of coordination between multiple governmental agencies to tackle the growing challenges in the urban housing sector.

“The failure to complete projects on time or to secure OCs is causing undue hardship to residents in north Mumbai. It is essential that developers who do not fulfill their commitments are held accountable, and future contracts are awarded only to those who meet strict performance standards,” said Goyal.

Action Against Defaulting Developers

The directive covers a wide range of projects across north Mumbai, particularly those that fall under the SRA and affordable housing schemes. Developers who have failed to complete their construction or who are behind on issuing OCs for their projects will be barred from undertaking any future work in the city. This will also apply to those developers who have left tenants and slum dwellers in a state of uncertainty due to delayed rehabilitation.

Infrastructure Push And Environmental Focus

This latest action follows a Mumbai Coastal Road project, which has faced its own challenges over the years, is now moving forward rapidly with the necessary clearances in place. Similarly, work on the Madh-Versova Bridge and the Borivali–Thane tunnel is expected to begin within the next two months.

These projects will play a crucial role in decongesting key parts of the city and improving connectivity. Goyal also directed authorities to decongest traffic on the Western Express Highway by increasing the presence of traffic personnel, introducing identifiable signage for construction vehicles, and taking strict action against illegal vehicles.

Local MP Goyal also emphasized the need for a renewed focus on environmental conservation in the region and directed BMC, SRA, and the Forest Department to take immediate action against the destruction of mangroves.

