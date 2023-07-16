Mumbai: Nigerian National Arrested with Commercial Quantity of Drugs Worth ₹5 Lakh in Malvani | Representative pic/ Pixabay

Mumbai: The Malvani police have apprehended a Nigerian national identified as Frank Keneth Ezi (20) on July 15 for allegedly being in possession of a commercial quantity of drugs. The arrest took place on Kaccha Road in Malvani, Malad West.

According to the police, during their patrol at 11:25 pm on July 15, they noticed an individual behaving suspiciously in front of Manavstal building on Kaccha Road in Malvani. Acting on their instincts, the police conducted an inspection and discovered that the accused had 100 grams of MD drugs valued at Rs 5 lakh in his possession, which he intended to sell. The police promptly seized the drugs from the accused.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 8(k) and 22(k) of the NDPC Act. The investigation is being conducted under the guidance of Police Inspector Sunil Jadhav, with the assistance of Nilesh Salunke, Assistant Police Officer, and Santosh Chikhlikar.

