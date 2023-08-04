 Mumbai News: Woman Gang Arrested For Selling Drugs In Joint Operation
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 10:51 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Woman Gang Arrested For Selling Drugs In Joint Operation | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Anti Narcotics Cell Bandra Unit and Crime Branch (Zone 12) busted a women’s gang for allegedly selling drugs during a joint operation on Thursday. Raids conducted at multiple locations led to the arrest of three women in possession of more than 180 gms of mephedrone (MD) drugs worth Rs34.64 lakh and an additional Rs5.75 lakh. All three women belonged to the same family in Samata Nagar, Kandivali East. 

Acting on a tip-off, the police swiftly raided the suspects' residence and arrested a mother, daughter, and daughter-in-law involved in the drug trade. The arrested women are identified as Aarti Ray, Mala Ray, and Pooja Ray. The source of the drugs and any potential accomplices are yet to be revealed. 

In a parallel operation in Bandra, five others were targeted, and cases were filed under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. 

