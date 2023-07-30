 Mira Bhayandar: Cops Bust Gang Wanted In 17 Theft Cases, Four Including Woman Held
Alarmed by the sudden rise in theft cases, the crime detection unit attached to the Valiv police started parallel investigations to nab the culprits.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 07:17 PM IST
article-image
Thieves in police custody |

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police claim to have busted a gang of thieves for their involvement in a spate of vehicle lifting cases and house-break-ins in the region. Alarmed by the sudden rise in theft cases, the crime detection unit attached to the Valiv police started parallel investigations to nab the culprits.

The gang had recently targeted a house in Mandwadevi Colony and decamped with cash and valuables. The team activated their core informer network and intensified patrolling in the city. Based on the tip-provided by an informant, the team apprehended four members of the gang including a woman.

The accused have been identified as-Raju Kailas Jaiswal, Ajit Sandip Sahu, Sheela Jaiswal and Navneet Dilip Vishwakarma alias Raavan. The investigators claimed to have detected 17 cases of theft and recovered stolen booty amounting more than Rs. 5.51 lakh from the possession of the quartet who have been remanded to custody. Further investigations are underway.

article-image

