 Bicycle Theft Mastermind Apprehended By Navghar Police: Expensive Bicycles Worth ₹72,000 Recovered
Nine bikes worth around Rs. 72,000 were recovered from the possession of the accused

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 04:35 PM IST
The crime detection team attached to the Navghar police station has arrested a 26-year-old thief who had mastered the art of breaking locks of high-end bicycles with a modified plier in just a few seconds. Unlike motorbikes and other registered vehicles, tracking down a stolen bicycle is comparatively not easy.

Spike in bicycle theft

Alarmed by the sudden spike in the number of bicycle theft cases in the region, the crime detection team, led by API-Yogesh Kale under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Vijay Pawar, started investigating the complaints by checking closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the vicinity of the crime scenes and possible getaway routes. A suspect was caught on camera, following which the police activated their informer network.

Acting on a tip-off and supported by a robust electronic intelligence apparatus, the team arrested the accused, identified as Kalim Karim Shaikh (26), from the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road. Notably, Shaikh targeted only expensive bicycles, which would fetch him a higher price. Nine bikes worth around Rs. 72,000 were recovered from the possession of the accused, who is a school dropout and has been booked under Section 379 of the IPC. The Navghar police are conducting further investigations.

