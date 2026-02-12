Mahashivratri Traffic Advisory Issued In Thane, Entry Curbs Near Kopineshwar Temple; Entry Bans & Diversion Routes Announced | Representational Image

The Thane Traffic Police have issued an important traffic notification ahead of Mahashivratri celebrations on February 15, 2026, anticipating heavy footfall at the Kopineshwar Temple in Thane’s main market area. Authorities shared on X that the measures have been introduced to prevent congestion and ensure smooth movement for devotees and local residents.

The festival sees thousands of devotees visiting the historic temple every year for darshan. Officials stated that effective traffic management is crucial to prevent bottlenecks in the busy market area, which falls under the Thane Nagar Traffic Sub-Division within the Thane Municipal Corporation limits.

The notification has been issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic Department, Thane City, Pankaj Shirsat, under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Routes where entry will remain closed

As per the post, entry for all types of vehicles travelling from Jambhali Naka towards O One Furniture via Subhash Path through the main market will be closed at Jambhali Naka.

Similarly, vehicles travelling from Janta Fashion towards Jambhali Naka via O One Furniture will not be allowed to enter the restricted stretch.

Authorities said the restrictions are aimed at reducing vehicular load near the temple zone, where pedestrian movement is expected to increase significantly throughout the day.

Alternative routes for commuters

Traffic police have suggested alternate routes for motorists to minimise inconvenience. Vehicles coming towards O One Furniture from Jambhali Naka will have to take a right turn and proceed towards their destination via Tower Naka.

Vehicles travelling from Janta Fashion towards Jambhali Naka will be diverted from A One Furniture and directed towards their destination via Dadoji Konddev Stadium route.

Officials have urged citizens to follow traffic instructions and cooperate with authorities to maintain order and ensure safety for devotees.

Restrictions valid for full festival day

The traffic notification will remain in force from 3.00 AM to 11.00 PM on February 15, 2026. However, emergency and essential services including fire brigade vehicles, ambulances, police vehicles and other emergency service vehicles will be exempted from these restrictions.

Police officials said adequate personnel will be deployed across key junctions to manage traffic and assist commuters during the festival rush.