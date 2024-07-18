Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Thane, Raigad And Five Other Districts, Mumbai On Yellow Alert

Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Thane, Raigad And Five Other Districts, Mumbai On Yellow Alert | Representative Image

Mumbai experienced a prolonged dry spell on Wednesday, as precisely forecasted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which finally gave way to light showers in the evening and a continued gentle patter of rain overnight. As a result of this dry spell, the city remains on Yellow alert for July 18 and 19, indicating that while rain is expected, it will not be excessive. It is expected that Mumbai city will see less rainfall from July 20 onwards.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued an Orange alert for several districts in the region, including Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara, warning of heavy rainfall at isolated places. Residents in these areas should be prepared for sudden and intense downpours, which could cause disruption to daily activities. Ratnagiri district is on Red Alert, indicating that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at a few places, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely.

IMD has recorded a significant amount of rainfall across various districts in Maharashtra on July 17, 2024. According to the data from 0830 to 1730 HRS July 17, Santacruz and Colaba in Mumbai received a modest 0.5 mm and 2.5 mm of rainfall respectively, while other areas in the state saw more substantial downpours. Raigad's Matheran and Palghar's Dahnu received 10.6 mm and 15 mm of rain respectively, while Ratnagiri district saw the highest rainfall with places like Ratnagiri, Dapoli, Powarwadi (Bhambhed), and Chiplun recording between 11 mm to 33.6 mm of rainfall. Other districts like Satara's Mahabaleshwar, Pune's Girivan and University of Lavasa, Palghar's Palghar-AWS400, Kolhapur's Radhanagri-ARS, Dhule, Sindhudurg's Vaibhavwadi, Awalegaon, and Vengurla also saw rainfall ranging from 10 mm to 49 mm, indicating a widespread and significant precipitation event in the state.

A moderate rain shower is expected to hit Mumbai city and its surrounding areas over the next 24 hours, with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated spots. The mercury is predicted to reach a maximum of around 31 degrees Celsius during the day, while the minimum temperature is likely to drop to approximately 25 degrees Celsius at night.