 Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Continued Heavy Rains This Week; Mercury To Drop Slightly In Coming Days
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 09:03 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai weather update | File Photo

Mumbai: The city experienced cloudy skies and light showers, along with mild breezes on Tuesday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted an increase in cloud cover by the afternoon or evening, with heavy rains expected across the city and its suburbs, including the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Today's Weather Update

Temperatures are forecasted to range from a minimum of 25 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 29 degrees Celsius, averaging around 27 degrees Celsius. Winds are expected to blow at 11.1 km/h from the south-southeasterly direction. The sun rose at 6:10 am and is set to set at 7:20 pm.

Weather For Coming Days

In the coming days, minimum temperatures are anticipated to remain at 25 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, with moderate rain predicted. A slight drop to 24 degrees Celsius is expected from Thursday to Sunday.

The IMD forecast suggests that minimum temperatures will fluctuate between 24-25 degrees Celsius later in the week, while maximum temperatures are expected to drop slightly, remaining between 28-29 degrees Celsius.

Moderate to heavy rain showers and cloudy conditions are predicted to persist throughout the week, with rainfall expected to lessen gradually in the megacity. According to an IMD report, this monsoon is expected to bring a sufficient amount of rain, indicating a better season than usual.

AQI Falls In Satisfactory Category

Regarding air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai registered at 55, placing it in the 'satisfactory' category according to SAFAR-India. AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good,' while readings between 50 and 100 are deemed 'satisfactory.' AQI levels between 100 and 200, classified as 'moderate,' warrant caution.

