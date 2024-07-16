Mumbai: BMC To Appoint Contractual Staff For Ward-Level Disaster Management Amid Recruitment Delays | File Photo

The BMC's initiative to establish ward-level disaster management teams faced a setback since the model code of conduct for Loksabha election was in effect in June. However, the civic body has decided to appoint a staff on contractual basis in ward disaster control rooms till the new recruitment process gets complete. Accordingly, one contractual worker each will be appointed in three shifts with a primary responsibility to coordinate with various agencies during emergencies to provide help in their respective wards.

The BMC has a Disaster Management Cell in civic headquarters in Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The disaster management department co-ordinates action with various departments during disasters, which range from landslides to fires, buildings collapses, heavy rainfall, flooding, and terror incidents such as bomb blasts.Co

The civic body decided to set up a team which will be involved in disaster preparedness, mitigation and prevention. The teams will identify potential risks or likely disasters that can occur. They will also analyze data and sensitise citizens about likely disasters. It was decided to deploy a 12 members team each in all the 24 administrative wards. The proposal was approved by the civic administration, but it got delayed during the election.

"The contract of current staff working in ward control room will expire in October. Till the time we finish the process of new recruitment the model code of conduct for upcoming state Assembly election is likely to come into effect. So we have started process to appoint contractual staff for another year. Their contract will automatically get cancelled once we complete the recruitment of new staff," said a civic sources.