Maharashtra Weather: Floods In Beed, Hingoli; Heavy Rainfall Alert for Marathwada, Vidharbha (Videos)

As the end of the monsoon nears, eight Indian states have been issues alerts for intense rainfall for the next couple of days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has alerted that parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andra Pradesh among others are expected to receive heavy showers in the next 48 hours.

For Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidharbha regions are predicted to receive heavy rains on Monday. Following heavy downpours on Sunday, parts of states including Beed and Hingoli among other cities are flooded.

A flood-like situation is witnessed on Monday at several locations in Marathwada and Vidharbha as river Bindusara has overflown after heavy rainfall over the weekend.

Several videos have circulated on the internet showing city of Hingoli under water.

Intense Rainfall Alert for Maharashtra

The weather department forecast says that many areas in Marathwada, Northern Maharashtra and parts of Khandesh will get very heavy to extremely heavy rains which may cause flooding in localised areas for the next 36 to 48 hours.

The IMD issued a weather alert on its official X handle on Monday morning that Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat is expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall on September 2 (today). The department has predicted above-average rainfall in Maharashtra for the month of September.

According to IMD Director General Dr. Mrityunjay Mohapatra, successive low-pressure areas in the next two weeks will lead to enhanced rainfall activity in the state.

This monsoon, Maharashtra has witnessed above normal rainfall, with the state receiving 126% of average rainfall since June 1. Region-wise, Konkan has seen 30% above average rainfall, Madhya Maharashtra 51%, Marathwada 15%, and Vidarbha 16%.

Mumbai To Recieve Moderate Rains

The IMD Mumbai in its five-day weather forecast starting from September 1, has predicted that Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and neighbouring areas are very likely to witness moderate rainfall.

The city has witnessed drop in its maximum temperature from Sunday. The cloudy skies, sunny spells are expected to continue for next 3 to 4 days.