 Maharashtra Weather: Floods In Beed, Hingoli; Heavy Rainfall Alert for Marathwada, Vidharbha (Videos)
Maharashtra Weather: Floods In Beed, Hingoli; Heavy Rainfall Alert for Marathwada, Vidharbha (Videos)

Maharashtra Weather: Floods In Beed, Hingoli; Heavy Rainfall Alert for Marathwada, Vidharbha (Videos)

The IMD has issued warnings of intense rainfall in several states including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andra Pradesh. Following heavy downpours on Sunday, parts of Maharashtra including Hingoli, and Beed among others are flooded. Alerts are issued for Marathwada and Vidharbha.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 01:17 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Rains/Representative Image | BL Soni

As the end of the monsoon nears, eight Indian states have been issues alerts for intense rainfall for the next couple of days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has alerted that parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andra Pradesh among others are expected to receive heavy showers in the next 48 hours.

For Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidharbha regions are predicted to receive heavy rains on Monday. Following heavy downpours on Sunday, parts of states including Beed and Hingoli among other cities are flooded.

A flood-like situation is witnessed on Monday at several locations in Marathwada and Vidharbha as river Bindusara has overflown after heavy rainfall over the weekend.

Several videos have circulated on the internet showing city of Hingoli under water.

Viral Video Of Pakistani Airline Pilot Cleaning Windscreen Leaves Netizens In Splits
Viral Video Of Pakistani Airline Pilot Cleaning Windscreen Leaves Netizens In Splits
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj's Call Amid Mysterious Disappearance Leaves Anu, Anuj & Shahs Worried
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj's Call Amid Mysterious Disappearance Leaves Anu, Anuj & Shahs Worried
Maruti Suzuki August 2024 Sales: 1.81 Lakh Cars Sold, 4% Decline from Last Year
Maruti Suzuki August 2024 Sales: 1.81 Lakh Cars Sold, 4% Decline from Last Year
PMI Index: India's Manufacturing Output Falls To 3 Month Low Of 57.5 In August
PMI Index: India's Manufacturing Output Falls To 3 Month Low Of 57.5 In August

Intense Rainfall Alert for Maharashtra

The weather department forecast says that many areas in Marathwada, Northern Maharashtra and parts of Khandesh will get very heavy to extremely heavy rains which may cause flooding in localised areas for the next 36 to 48 hours.

The IMD issued a weather alert on its official X handle on Monday morning that Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat is expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall on September 2 (today). The department has predicted above-average rainfall in Maharashtra for the month of September.

article-image

According to IMD Director General Dr. Mrityunjay Mohapatra, successive low-pressure areas in the next two weeks will lead to enhanced rainfall activity in the state.

This monsoon, Maharashtra has witnessed above normal rainfall, with the state receiving 126% of average rainfall since June 1. Region-wise, Konkan has seen 30% above average rainfall, Madhya Maharashtra 51%, Marathwada 15%, and Vidarbha 16%.

Mumbai To Recieve Moderate Rains

The IMD Mumbai in its five-day weather forecast starting from September 1, has predicted that Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and neighbouring areas are very likely to witness moderate rainfall.

The city has witnessed drop in its maximum temperature from Sunday. The cloudy skies, sunny spells are expected to continue for next 3 to 4 days.

