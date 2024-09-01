Gujarat Floods: Zomato Delivery Boy Braves Waterlogged Roads In Ahmedabad, Internet Lauds His Hard Work & Dedication (Video)

Zomato delivery partner on duty amid Gujarat Floods | X

There are people who think twice before placing an online food order during heavy rainfall, being considerate towards the delivery partners and their safety. However, in a video that's going viral on the internet, a Zomato delivery boy was seen crossing waterlogged road in Ahmedabad, Gujarat to deliver a parcel to his customer. Braving the floods in the region and performing his work with dedication, he was seen walking through knee-deep water with a parcel in his hand.

Watch video

All you need to know

The video opened showing a waterlogged street adversely affected by the floods in Gujarat. It showed a man making sincere efforts to walk a considerable distance and managing to cross the road. With a parcel in his hand, the man who wore a Zomato uniform, he was seen safely delivering an order to the concerned customer despite the unfortunate weather conditions and the severely impacted routes.

The delivery boy was seen walking all his way through the waterlogged road and entering a residential building to deliver the parcel. The visuals recorded dozens of cars and a bus partially submerged into water due to heavy rainfall and flooding, but the delivery agent stayed unfazed. With a helmet on his hand and a parcel bag in his hand, he was spotted braving the situation to perform his duty.

Netizens praise delivery boy

As the video surfaced on X, it went viral and attracted praise for the Zomato delivery boy. "Excellent job and well done by Zomato delivery partner," said an X user. "Good work Indeed," wrote another.

People asked the food delivery company to acknowledge his efforts and unwavering service. It was a person named Vikunj Shah who placed the order and witnessed this sincere delivery person coming to his doorstep.

Hello I have dm you all the necessary details

Hope it is sufficient! — Vikunj Shah (@vikunj1) August 30, 2024

Zomato responds

Reacting to the viral post, Zomato thanked the customer for highlight the delivery agent's efforts and wrote, "Thank you for highlighting our delivery partner’s extraordinary efforts! They truly went above and beyond, braving extreme weather like a superhero."