Andhra-Telangana Flood Update: At Least 19 Dead, Over 17,000 Evacuated As Rains Cause Havoc, Schools Shut; Devastating Visuals Surface

Andhra-Telangana Flood Update: At Least 19 Dead, Over 17,000 Evacuated As Rains Cause Havoc; Schools Shut |

At least 19 people have lost their lives and over 17,000 have been evacuated from various parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as relentless rains have caused widespread flooding and devastation across the states. The severe weather, triggered by a low-pressure system, has led to major disruption, including the cancellation of around 140 trains and the diversion of many others.

The heavy downpour has resulted in road closures, cutting off several areas and leaving thousands of residents stranded. In Andhra Pradesh alone, nine people have died due to rain-related incidents, while Telangana has reported 10 fatalities, according to an India Today report. Additionally, three more individuals are feared to have been swept away by floodwaters in Andhra Pradesh and one person is missing in Telangana.

This video from #Telangana's #Khammam district suggests PrakashNagar area is flooded; person who has shot video says he has never seen anything like this even when #Godavari is in spate #TelanganaFloods #TelanganaRains



pic.twitter.com/dEICqWHxAX — Ben Tennyson (@DefinitelyNot79) September 2, 2024

VIDEO | Houses in Telangana’s Khammam district submerged under water following rainfall-induced floods in the region earlier today.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/zyz4ydQeOn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 1, 2024

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Severe waterlogging witnessed in various parts of Vijayawada leading to a flood-like situation, due to heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/sFOje3Jzds — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2024

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Severe waterlogging witnessed in various parts of Vijayawada leading to a flood-like situation, due to heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/dlC0iC6iam — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2024

PM Modi Speaks To Andhra & Telangana CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, expressing concern over the situation and assuring them of full support from the central government. The states are bracing for more rain in the coming days, according to meteorological forecasts.

PM Modi spoke to Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and enquired about the situation in these states in the wake of heavy rains and floods. He assured all possible assistance from the Centre to overcome this challenge — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2024

The South Central Railway (SCR) has been heavily impacted, with 140 trains cancelled and 97 others diverted, leaving nearly 6,000 passengers stranded at various stations. Rescue operations are underway, with national and state disaster relief teams working tirelessly to evacuate those affected. Vijayawada, one of the hardest-hit areas, has seen over 2.76 lakh people affected by the severe flooding.

Schools Shut Due To Extreme Weather

Hyderabad, too, has been battered by heavy rains, leading to widespread waterlogging. In response to the continued downpour, all schools in Hyderabad have been closed on September 2. The floods have also disrupted traffic on the national highway connecting Andhra Pradesh and Telangana after a bridge near the border was damaged.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 26 teams equipped with essential rescue tools, including inflatable boats and medical supplies, to assist in the ongoing relief efforts in both states. Of these, 12 teams are already on the ground, while 14 more are being airlifted to the affected areas.

The meteorological department has issued warnings of thunderstorms and extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with severe weather expected to continue from September 2 to 5. The situation remains critical as authorities work to mitigate the impact of the floods and provide assistance to those affected.