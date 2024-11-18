Maharashtra: 'Tribals Must Be Prioritised In Land, Resources Matters,' Says CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed large gatherings in Nandurbar and Dhule on Sunday, focusing on tribal rights, welfare and development initiatives in the region. During his speeches, Shinde reiterated the Mahayuti coalition's commitment to ensuring that tribals receive their rightful entitlements and criticised the Congress party’s policies, which he described as exploitative towards tribal communities.

Speaking at rallies in Akkalkuva (Nandurbar) and Sakri (Dhule), the CM asserted that tribals are the original inhabitants of Maharashtra and must be prioritised in matters of land and resources.

“The days of exploitation of tribals, where their land was forcibly taken and were relegated to remote areas, are over. Now, we must drive out those responsible for this injustice,” Shinde declared.

He also addressed the issue of job creation for tribals, announcing that through the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) recruitment process, 8,500 tribal youth will be given government jobs. He highlighted the substantial development funds allocated to the region, noting that over the past two years, Rs482 crore had been secured for local development by tribal candidate Amasha Padvi. Shinde promised that if re-elected, the government would bring an additional Rs4,800 crore to the area.

The CM targeted the opposition, particularly Congress, for failing to bring any significant development to the region during their years in power. "For 35 years, the region was represented by Congress MLAs who failed to bring even a single industry here. As a result, the local people had to migrate in search of livelihood. Now, it’s time to drive those leaders out,” he stated.

Shinde also outlined several measures for the welfare of the people, including an increase in the honorarium for rural employment officers and officials such as sarpanch, up-sarpanch, and police patils. "Our government has decided to increase the honorarium for these workers, recognizing their vital role in rural governance," he added.

In response to opposition claims, Shinde assured that his government would not reverse schemes like the 'Laadki Bahin Yojana'.

During his visit to Sakri, CM said that the state had secured a commitment from the Central government to open sufficient procurement centers for soybean, with a guaranteed price of Rs4,892 per quintal through NAFED.

He also revealed that the Cotton Corporation of India would procure cotton at rates of Rs 7,121 for medium staple and Rs 7,521 for long staple cotton.

Further, Shinde announced that the Girna Nar-Par river linking project would be allocated Rs7,500 crore for development. He also promised the revival of a closed factory in the Sakri region, which would provide employment opportunities and boost the local economy.