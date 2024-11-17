Maharashtra Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Promises Konkan Development ith ₹500 Crore Boost, Slams MVA Over Industry Migration

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | X/ @mieknathshinde

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday claimed that industries migrated out of the state as the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government did not support them, but the situation has been reversed now.

He specifically criticised the MVA government for allegedly blocking the Coca-Cola project, which he claimed, was hindered due to corruption, while his administration expedited the Lotte MIDC project, which promises 100% job opportunities for local residents, especially Bhoomiputras (sons of the soil).

Speaking at campaign rallies in Dapoli, Guhagar, and Sawantwadi, Shinde has reaffirmed his government's commitment to accelerating the development of the Konkan region, with a focus on infrastructure, irrigation, and job creation. Speaking at campaign rallies in Dapoli, Guhagar, and Sawantwadi, Shinde highlighted several initiatives aimed at boosting the region's economic prospects.

Among the major announcements was the establishment of the Konkan Development Authority, which will oversee the construction of small and large dams, the expansion of irrigation networks, and the promotion of horticulture in the region.

The government has earmarked Rs500 crore each for the Konkan Development Authority, which will include entities like MMRDA, MIDC and MSRDC.

Furthermore, the state has obtained Central government approval to divert 67 TMC of water from the Koyna River, currently flowing into the sea, for agricultural and industrial purposes. This initiative is expected to significantly improve water availability for farming and other local needs.

Shinde also emphasised his government’s plans to curb migration from Konkan’s rural areas to cities like Pune and Mumbai. Through the development of industries and infrastructure, he promised to create local employment opportunities for the region's youth. “The youth of Konkan will no longer have to leave for cities in search of jobs.”

While campaigning for Mahayuti candidate Yogesh Kadam in Dapoli, the CM took a swipe at leaders who, he claimed, betrayed the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray by aligning with Congress. Shinde expressed confidence that the Shiv Sena's strength would prevail in the upcoming Assembly elections, asserting that the people of Konkan have always stood by the party. “Just as they honored Balasaheb’s vision in the Lok Sabha elections, they will reject betrayal once again in the Assembly elections,” he said.