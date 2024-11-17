Maharashtra Elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Targets Eknath Shinde And BJP; Promises Women’s Welfare & Free Education

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | @OfficeofUT Twitter

Thane: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and UBT chief Uddhav Bala Saheb Thackeray held a public sabha for their three candidates - Dhanjay Bodare from Kalyan East, Sachin Basare from Kalyan West, Rajesh Wankhede from Ambernath at the Pote playground in Kalyan East on Saturday.

Uddhav Thackeray has slammed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, alleging that CM Shinde put Maharashtra into potholes. Why did BJP's defeated in Ayodhya. MP from Ayodhya come to meet me and say that Gujrati contractors reached Ayodhya? Karsevaks who visited Ayodhya sacrificed for whom - Lodha.

Thackeray attacked BJP saying that opposition lootenge, Baatenge in Maharashtra, and therefore he came into the ground. He wants to win this assembly. He said that MVA will not let become Mahayuti's CM.

Thackeray slammed Ajit Pawar, mentioning that Ajit Pawar had received blessings to be the Deputy Chief Minister forever. Uddhav Thackeray has slammed PM Modi and Amit Shah alleging that many industrial projects from the state have gone to Gujrat.

Thackeray said that he promised the people of the state that after getting into the government, free education would be provided to every child born in the state.

In the Corona period, the state made a contract of Rs 6.5 lakh crore. Out of these, TATA Airbus was Inaugurated by PM Modi in Gujarat, this project was supposed to be in Nagpur. The Medical Device Park project would come up in Sambhaji Nagar, resulting in one lakh employments would have being generated. Five lakh employments have been lost because of Modi and Mindhe(Shinde).

Thackeray slammed the opposition by mentioning that those who teach the Hindutva 'Batenge to Katenge'. They got defeated in Lok Sabha, and now they will lose the assembly elections (It will be clean and fair) (Soofada Saf Hoga).

Thackeray said that after coming to power, Rs 3000 will be given to women of Maharashtra, and free ST bus services will be provided to the women. Thackeray demanded and urged Modi to provide free railway travel in Mumbai local.

"Mumbai's industrial project has also been taken to Gujarat. We are not just fighting for power, but our fight is against the looting of Maharashtra," Thackeray said

In Kalyan East, BJP fielded Sulbha Ganpat Gaikwad, who is the wife of the incumbent jailed MLA Ganpat Gaikwad. UBT fielded Dhanjay Bodare, while Eknath Shinde led Shivsena rebel Mahesh Gailwad left Shinde's party and filed a nomination as an independent.

In Kalyan West-Mahayuti fielded Vishwanath Bhoir, UBT fielded Sachin Basare, and MNS fielded Ulhas Bhoir. In Ambernath assembly-Mahayuti fielded Dr. Balaji Kinikar, and UBT fielded Rajesh Wankhede.