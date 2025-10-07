Global Fintech Fest 2025 Kicks Off In Mumbai Today: What To Expect | Newsonair

The 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) begins today at Mumbai’s Jio World Centre, marking a significant gathering of fintech innovators, policymakers, and industry leaders. With the theme ‘Empowering Finance for a Better World Powered by AI,’ the three-day event is said to showcase advancements in financial technology and help build networks across the global fintech ecosystem. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will grace the inaugural session, setting the tone for a dynamic exchange of ideas.

The festival is expected to draw over 100,000 attendees and feature participation from more than 7,500 companies, making it one of the largest fintech gatherings in the world. A highlight of this year’s event is the keynote address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday, where both leaders will engage with industry experts, policymakers, and innovators to discuss the future of fintech.

Global Fintech Fest 2025: What To Expect

GFF 2025 will offer a vibrant mix of activities designed to inspire and innovate. The Bharat AI Experience Zone, a collaboration between NPCI and NVIDIA, is said to showcase AI-driven solutions shaping the future of finance. The event will also host a massive expo with over 400 exhibitors displaying the latest fintech innovations. Attendees can look forward to a range of ancillary activities, including workshops, hackathons, investment pitches, fintech awards, and extensive networking opportunities, creating a unique platform for insights and exposure to transformative technologies.

Who’s Expected to Attend

The event will see participation from a diverse group, including global and Indian fintech leaders, financial institutions, technology providers, startups, and investors. Representatives from NPCI, Nvidia, PayPal, Razorpay, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, Paytm, CRED, and many more are expected to speak on stage. Key attendees include Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer