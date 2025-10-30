Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Orders Surprise Checks On Intoxicated MSRTC Staff |

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), popularly known as the state’s “people’s carrier,” ferries millions of citizens daily. Ensuring their safety and courteous service is the prime duty of every employee, said Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik, while announcing strict action against staff members found intoxicated while on duty.

Following several complaints about employees reporting to work under the influence of alcohol, the minister directed MSRTC’s Security and Vigilance Department to conduct a statewide surprise inspection. Acting swiftly on these orders, an extensive and unannounced campaign was carried out on October 28, 2025, across all divisions of the state.

The surprise checks created a stir across the corporation. A total of 1,701 employees were tested — including 719 drivers, 524 conductors, and 458 mechanics. Of these, seven employees — comprising one driver, one conductor, four mechanics, and one cleaner — were found guilty of consuming alcohol while on duty and have been suspended pending further disciplinary action.

Details of the Inspection

In the Dhule division, one mechanic, one cleaner, and one driver tested positive for alcohol.

In Nashik, one driver was found intoxicated.

In Parbhani and Bhandara, one mechanic each was caught under the influence.

In Nanded, a conductor tested positive.

Sarnaik stressed that reporting to duty under the influence is a grave offence that endangers passengers’ lives. “Employees who risk public safety by consuming alcohol on duty will face the strictest possible action,” he warned.

Future Crackdown Planned

The vigilance department has announced that similar sudden and repeated inspection drives will continue across the state to maintain discipline and safety.

“Any employee found intoxicated while on duty will face immediate suspension and further punitive action — no leniency will be shown,” declared Sarnaik.

New Safety Measure: Breath Analyzers in Buses

As part of enhanced safety measures, the minister also revealed plans to equip all new MSRTC buses with in-built breath analyzers near the driver’s seat. These devices will prevent intoxicated drivers from operating the bus, ensuring passenger safety.

Sarnaik expressed confidence that such reforms would curb malpractice and strengthen public trust in the transport system. The public has widely welcomed the move, praising the government’s proactive stance on commuter safety.

