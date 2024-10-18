Maharashtra: SHRC Slams State Government's Failure To Fund Higher Education Trust For Blind And Disabled Students

The State Human Rights Commission demands accountability from officials over the government’s failure to support higher education for blind and disabled students. | FPJ

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has expressed strong disapproval over the Maharashtra government’s repeated failure to grant financial sanctions to the state’s only higher education trust for blind and disabled students. The SHRC criticised the rejection of financial proposals on the grounds that no policy exists for such support, calling it an “unwarranted ground” that violates the rights of disabled students and discourages efforts to provide them with educational opportunities.

The commission, chaired by Justice K.K. Tated and M.A. Sayeed, issued a five-page order directing the additional chief secretary of the Finance Department and the principal secretary of the Higher and Technical Education Department to appear before the SHRC. They have been ordered to present all relevant documents and file an affidavit explaining the matter. Summonses have also been issued to the chief secretary, the Commissioner of Disability Welfare, and the Secretary of Persons with Disability Welfare, requiring their appearance at the next hearing to provide their input.

The case was taken up by the commission as a suo-motu based after a newspaper reported the State’s inefficiency in providing financial grant towards the trust.

The trust was started by Jaie Uttam Khamkar, the blind president of Malganga Blind and Handicapped Trust. Khamkar, who lost her sight at 17, started a higher education college and hostel service for disabled and blind students in Shirur, Pune. The college, which was recognized in 2017, is the only institution in Maharashtra offering such services. Despite numerous requests, the college has yet to receive any financial assistance from the state government.

Speaking to FPJ, Khamkar expressed her frustration: “I have been struggling to provide higher education for children with disabilities. We have 55 students living in the hostel, and I have taken loans up to Rs 1 crore from local banks to keep the institution running. Despite promises from the government, no grants have been sanctioned. I have even gone on hunger strikes, but my requests have been ignored time and again.”

Khamkar further stated that she hopes the SHRC’s intervention will finally bring justice: “The Commission has taken Suo-Motu Cognizance of this issue, and I am speaking up again, hoping that this time the state will fulfill its promises.”

The SHRC will continue to hear the case in its next session, where the officials summoned will be required to explain the government’s stance and outline steps to resolve the matter.