Maharashtra: MSRDC Delays Opening Of Remaining 76-Km Stretch On Samruddhi Mahamarg Until December 2024

Delays continue on the Samruddhi Mahamarg project, with the remaining 76-km stretch now set to open in December 2024 | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has stated that it will not be before December, 2024 that the remaining 76-km stretch of the Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg (HBTMSM) will be open for public. Earlier, MSRDC had claimed to complete the work by the end of September, 2024.

After beginning the work in January, 2019, it managed to inaugurate the first stretch of 625-km between Nagpur and Shirdi in December, 2022 and second stretch of 105-km between Shirdi and Bharvir (Igatpuri) in May, 2023.

It had contemplated opening the remaining stretch between Bharvir and Amane village near Bhiwandi by the end of September. However, the work got delayed and the MSRDC has stated that it will take another two months before the work is completed. Which means, the remaining stretch of 76-km is unlikely to start before December, 2024 or January, 2025.

“Most of the work on the remaining stretch has been completed. What remains is only 2-3 spans of two difficult viaducts and some finishing work. These works are going on in full swing and we will complete the work within two months,” sources said.

When asked about the reason to miss the September deadline, the sources refrained from giving any specific answer and said the work is in progress.

Earlier, a senior MSRDC official said that the ongoing work on the road connecting Amane to the Shangri La Resort on the old Mumbai-Nashik Highway, which is essential for enhancing connectivity, is going on and till the work is complete, they will not be in a position to start the remaining stretch of the Samruddhi highway.

The 4.5-km road work is part of the under-construction Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway towards JNPT Road. A project of NHAI which is being undertaken by MSRDC, it is expected to be completed by November.

“While the 3.5-km stretch of the road is ready, the 1-km segment comprises several warehouses and godowns which are being demolished and shifted and the work will take some time to complete,” the official had said adding, this 4.5-km road connects the end point of HBTMSM at Amane to the old Mumbai-Nashik Highway.

The MSRDC will also be setting up around 10 public utility services, including petrol pumps, eateries and other amenities along the HBTMSM. Having Greenfield alignment, the expressway is designed for a speed of 150 kmph. The right of way (ROW) is 120m in non-forest area and 90m in forest area.

With a central median of 15m, the expressway also has a paved shoulder of 2m apart from the earthen shoulder. Underpasses for wildlife and cattle crossing have been constructed adequately as also flyover/interchanges at major road crossings.

The HBTMSM also has vehicular underpasses (VUPs) and pedestrian underpasses (PUPs) at every village/town and alignment that avoids passing through major towns.

The Maharashtra Government announced the ambitious project of constructing this super communication expressway on November 30, 2015. The construction was done simultaneously along the 701 km stretch within 16 packages announced for the activity.