Maharashtra: MSRDC Delays Inauguration Of Samruddhi Mahamarg Stretch; Completion Pushed To November 2024

MSRDC delays the opening of the remaining 76 km stretch of Samruddhi Mahamarg; new completion target set for November 2024 | File Photo

Mumbai: Even as the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) claimed that it will be starting the remaining stretch of the Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg (HBTMSM) by the end of September, 2024, the authorities seem to have backtracked on the commitment and stated that the inauguration might be delayed by two months. The MSRDC officials had expressed confidence of finishing the remaining work by September-end so that the stretch is ready for opening.

“We have completed 99% of the work on the 76 km stretch between Igatpuri and Amane (Bhiwandi). However, there have been some delay in completing the remaining work and it is unlikely that the stretch will be opened by the end of this month. The remaining work will take two months to complete,” a senior MSRDC official said.

“The ongoing work on the road connecting Amane to the Sangrilla Resort on the old Mumbai-Nashik Highway, which is essential for enhancing connectivity, is going on and till the work is complete, we will not be in a position to start the remaining stretch of the Samruddhi highway,” the official added.

The 4.5-km road work is part of the under-construction Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway towards JNPT Road. A project of NHAI which is being undertaken by MSRDC, it is expected to be completed by November. “While the 3.5-km stretch of the road is ready, the 1-km segment comprises several warehouses and godowns which are being demolished and shifted and the work will take some time to complete,” the official said and added that this 4.5-km road connects the end point of HBTMSM at Amane to the old Mumbai-Nashik Highway.

The Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of MSRDC, Anil Kumar Gaikwad had said that MSRDC was confident of finishing the remaining work by September-end and that the exact date of opening the stretch will be decided by the state government.

MSRDC commenced the work to construct the Greenfield access-control highway in February, 2019 and made the 625-km operational in March, 2024. The ongoing 76-km stretch is the most challenging. The MSRDC will also be setting up around 10 public utility services, including petrol pumps, eateries and other amenities along the HBTMSM.

Having Greenfield alignment, the HBTMSM is designed for a speed of 150 kmph. The right of way (ROW) is 120m in non-forest area and 90m in forest area. With a central median of 15m, the expressway also has a paved shoulder of 2m apart from the earthen shoulder.

Underpasses for wildlife and cattle crossing have been constructed adequately as also flyover/interchanges at major road crossings. The HBTMSM also has vehicular underpasses (VUPs) and pedestrian underpasses (PUPs) at every village/town and alignment that avoids passing through major towns.

The Maharashtra Government announced the ambitious project of constructing this super communication expressway on November 30, 2015. The construction was done simultaneously along the 701 km stretch within 16 packages announced for the activity.