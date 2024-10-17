Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: IRS Officer Sameer Wankhede Likely To join Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde Faction

IRS Officer and former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede | X/Sameer Wankhede

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, known for his involvement in the high-profile Aryan Khan drug case, may be stepping into the political arena. Wankhede might join Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and likely to contest the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections from Dharavi, sources said.

Wankhede came into the spotlight in May 2023 when the CBI accused him of asking for a Rs25 crore bribe to avoid implicating Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, in the drugs-on-crime case.

The officer and others were charged with criminal conspiracy and extortion, along with violations of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The drugs-on-cruise incident, which occurred on October 2, 2021, resulted in Aryan Khan’s arrest. Though a chargesheet was filed against 14 individuals, Khan was cleared of all charges. The case took a dramatic turn when an independent witness alleged that a bribe was demanded to release Khan. This led to a subsequent investigation, during which the NCB conducted an internal inquiry, eventually leading to the CBI’s involvement and the case against Wankhede.

As the political landscape in Maharashtra prepares for elections, it remains to be seen whether Wankhede will make his debut in politics, adding yet another layer of intrigue to the state’s political scene.

The Shiv Sena has not confirmed anything about this matter. However, according to sources, Wankhede has met Eknath Shinde twice, and it’s said that political discussions took place between them. It is speculated that Wankhede might join the party in the next two to three days.