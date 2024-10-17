 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: IRS Officer Sameer Wankhede Likely To join Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde Faction
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: IRS Officer Sameer Wankhede Likely To join Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde Faction

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: IRS Officer Sameer Wankhede Likely To join Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde Faction

Sameer Wankhede came into the spotlight in May 2023 when the CBI accused him of asking for a Rs25 crore bribe to avoid implicating Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, in the drugs-on-crime case.

Prajakta PolUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 11:02 PM IST
article-image
IRS Officer and former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede | X/Sameer Wankhede

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, known for his involvement in the high-profile Aryan Khan drug case, may be stepping into the political arena. Wankhede might join Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and likely to contest the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections from Dharavi, sources said.

Wankhede came into the spotlight in May 2023 when the CBI accused him of asking for a Rs25 crore bribe to avoid implicating Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, in the drugs-on-crime case.

The officer and others were charged with criminal conspiracy and extortion, along with violations of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Read Also
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Sameer Wankhede To Join Shinde Sena, Likely To Contest From Mumbai's...
article-image

The drugs-on-cruise incident, which occurred on October 2, 2021, resulted in Aryan Khan’s arrest. Though a chargesheet was filed against 14 individuals, Khan was cleared of all charges. The case took a dramatic turn when an independent witness alleged that a bribe was demanded to release Khan. This led to a subsequent investigation, during which the NCB conducted an internal inquiry, eventually leading to the CBI’s involvement and the case against Wankhede.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: IRS Officer Sameer Wankhede Likely To join Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde Faction
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: IRS Officer Sameer Wankhede Likely To join Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde Faction
Mumbai: JJ Hospital Suspends 2 MBBS Students For Ragging First Year Students In Hostel
Mumbai: JJ Hospital Suspends 2 MBBS Students For Ragging First Year Students In Hostel
Diwali 2024: Vishwa Hindu Parishad Announces Temple Cleaning Campaign In Maharashtra And Goa Ahead Of Festival
Diwali 2024: Vishwa Hindu Parishad Announces Temple Cleaning Campaign In Maharashtra And Goa Ahead Of Festival
Bombay HC Imposes ₹5 Lakh Cost On Company For 'Taking A Chance'
Bombay HC Imposes ₹5 Lakh Cost On Company For 'Taking A Chance'
Read Also
Major Relief For Sameer Wankhede As CAT Dismisses SET Report
article-image

As the political landscape in Maharashtra prepares for elections, it remains to be seen whether Wankhede will make his debut in politics, adding yet another layer of intrigue to the state’s political scene.

The Shiv Sena has not confirmed anything about this matter. However, according to sources, Wankhede has met Eknath Shinde twice, and it’s said that political discussions took place between them. It is speculated that Wankhede might join the party in the next two to three days.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: IRS Officer Sameer Wankhede Likely To join Shiv Sena Eknath...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: IRS Officer Sameer Wankhede Likely To join Shiv Sena Eknath...

Mumbai: JJ Hospital Suspends 2 MBBS Students For Ragging First Year Students In Hostel

Mumbai: JJ Hospital Suspends 2 MBBS Students For Ragging First Year Students In Hostel

Diwali 2024: Vishwa Hindu Parishad Announces Temple Cleaning Campaign In Maharashtra And Goa Ahead...

Diwali 2024: Vishwa Hindu Parishad Announces Temple Cleaning Campaign In Maharashtra And Goa Ahead...

Bombay HC Imposes ₹5 Lakh Cost On Company For 'Taking A Chance'

Bombay HC Imposes ₹5 Lakh Cost On Company For 'Taking A Chance'

Thane Crime: 19-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Alleges Rape While Returning From Kalwa Hospital; Case...

Thane Crime: 19-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Alleges Rape While Returning From Kalwa Hospital; Case...